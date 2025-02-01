All Sections
Powerful explosions occur again in Odesa

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 1 February 2025, 00:52
A street in Odesa with debris. Photo from Zelenskyy’s social media

Powerful explosions were heard in Odesa once again on the night of 31 January-1 February. 

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration 

Quote from Kiper: "Powerful explosions again! Do not leave shelters!" 

Background: 

  • Explosions were heard in Odesa on the evening of 31 January. Early reports suggested that it was a ballistic strike. The explosion damaged the Bristol Hotel. There was a lot of damage and destruction in the UNESCO-protected area, and a building under enhanced protection was damaged. 
  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Norwegian diplomatic representatives were among the people who were at the epicentre of the Russian missile strike on the city of Odesa on 31 January.
  • The number of people injured in a Russian ballistic missile attack on the historic centre of Odesa on 31 January had risen to seven.

