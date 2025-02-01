Air defence forces respond to Russia's UAVs in Kyiv Oblast

A mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian air defence forces were responding to Russian UAVs in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 31 January-1 February.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "UAVs have been detected in the airspace. Air defence forces are operating on the targets."

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force reported UAVs in the south of Kyiv Oblast, which had entered through the north of Cherkasy and Chernihiv oblasts and kept heading west.

In addition, citizens of Kyiv reported sounds of UAVs flying by and explosions in the capital.

Update: At 02:13, the all-clear was given in Kyiv Oblast.

