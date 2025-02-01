Russians drop 30 bombs on district in Sumy Oblast over past day

Russian forces attacked the border areas of Sumy Oblast 40 times over the past 24 hours, dropping 30 bombs on one of the hromadas and bombarding it with FPV drones [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "101 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Khotin, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velykopysarivka, Putyvl, Nova Sloboda, Esman and Shostka came under fire."

Details: The Krasnopillia hromada was attacked with artillery and an FPV drone, and explosives were dropped from a drone: four explosions occurred there. The attack damaged a house and a car.

The Shostka community was attacked with UAVs, which damaged a house and a car.

The Russians attacked the Velykopysarivka hromada with mortars and artillery and dropped an explosive device from a UAV, so there were 24 explosions.

There was one explosion in the Putyvl hromada as a result of an FPV drone strike.

The Russians dropped 30 bombs on the Myropillia hromada. There were also 12 explosions caused by FPV drone strikes.

They struck the Khotin hromada with FPV drones and dropped an explosive from a UAV: six explosions occurred.

The Esman hromada was also hit by FPV drones and mortar fire; 20 explosions rang out there.

In the Nova Sloboda hromada, two explosions were recorded due to an attack by FPV drones.

