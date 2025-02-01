Russians attack Pokrovsk front over 60 times near 16 settlements – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian soldier shooting. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 134 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, ​​with Ukrainian defenders repelling 61 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 1 February

Details: On the Kharkiv front, two Russian attacks occurred near the city of Vovchansk.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, six Russian attacks occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults towards the settlements of Lozova, Bohuslavka, Pishchane, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 11 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Zelena Dolyna, Novomykhailivka, Novoiehorivka, Makiivka, Yampolivka and Kolodiazi.

On the Siversk front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to push Ukrainian defenders out of their positions near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne six times.

Advertisement:

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians conducted five assault attempts near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Bila Hora and Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, 10 attacks occurred near the city of Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped 61 Russian assaults towards the settlements of Mashivka, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Novoandriivka, Oleksiivka, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Ulakly.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled nine Russian assaults. The Russians concentrated their offensive efforts near the settlements of Kostiantynopil and Rozdolne.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians, supported by assault and bomber aircraft, tried to push Ukrainian defenders out of positions near the settlements of Novopil and Novosilka twice but were unsuccessful.

On the Orikhiv front, one unsuccessful Russian assault occurred near the village of Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted four attacks on Ukrainian positions but withdrew after suffering losses.

In the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 attacks. The Russians shelled 347 times, including eight from multiple-launch rocket systems, and conducted 20 airstrikes, dropping 29 guided bombs.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery from the territory of the Russian Federation to attack Ukrainian settlements.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

Support UP or become our patron!