Death toll from Russian strike on high-rise building in Sumy on 30 January rises to 10

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 1 February 2025, 10:31
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Sumy. Photo: State Emergency Service in Sumy Oblast

The death toll from a Russian attack on a high-rise building in the city of Sumy on 30 January has risen to ten, with sixteen more people sustaining injuries that day.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "A 76-year-old woman who was injured in an enemy attack on a high-rise building in Sumy on 30 January 2025 has died in hospital."

Details: The prosecutor's office pointed out that the woman was trapped by slabs. Rescue workers freed her and handed her over to doctors, but her injuries turned out to be fatal.

This means a total of ten people were killed in the Russian attack.

Background:

