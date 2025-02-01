All Sections
Zelenskyy on Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: 6 people killed, more pressure on Russia needed – video

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 1 February 2025, 10:49
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine, stating that Ukraine needs more support in defending itself against Russian terror.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Last night, Russia launched an attack on our cities using various types of weapons: missiles, attack drones and aerial bombs. Another wave of terrorist crimes."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that a residential building in Poltava had been hit and its entrance completely destroyed: ten people were wounded, including children. Sadly, three people were killed. He said that all the emergency services were working at the scene of the strike, rescuing people and providing the assistance needed to everyone.

Zelenskyy stressed that there had also been damage caused in the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Odesa and in Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi and Kyiv oblasts. As of now, six people have been reported injured. In Kharkiv, one person was killed in a drone attack.

Two people were killed in a Russian attack on Sumy Oblast. 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Every such act of terror proves that we need more support in defending against Russian terror. Every air defence system and every interceptor missile means a life saved. It is crucial that our partners take action, honour our agreements and increase pressure on Russia." 

ZelenskyyUkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
