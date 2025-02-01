All Sections
Poland scrambles fighters and puts air defence on alert due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine's west

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 1 February 2025, 11:10
Photo: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces

Poland scrambled its fighter jets on the morning of Saturday, 1 February and put its ground-based air defence systems on alert in response to a large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

Source: a statement by the Polish Armed Forces’ Operational Command, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The command noted that all available assets and personnel had been deployed, and the situation was being monitored constantly.

"Attention: Polish and allied aircraft have begun operating in our airspace in connection with a Russian attack which is particularly targeting facilities located in Ukraine’s west," the statement said.

In accordance with procedure, all available assets and personnel are being used, fighter jets have been scrambled, and ground-based air defence and radar surveillance assets have been put on high alert, the Polish military added.

Background:

  • An air-raid warning was issued across Ukraine on the morning of 1 February, and the all-clear was given in Kyiv and a number of regions after 09:00.
  • Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia in particular came under Russian fire.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that six people had been killed in the Russian strikes.

