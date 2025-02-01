Emergency power outages cancelled throughout Ukraine

After a morning attack and the introduction of emergency power outages, Ukrenergo is cancelling the restrictions.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator

Quote: "Measures to restrict consumption are not applied in any region."

Details: Prior to this announcement, emergency power outages had been introduced in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The restrictions lasted for three hours, from 07:54 to 10:54.

Background:

Due to the Russian missile attack on the morning of 1 February, emergency power outages were introduced in seven regions of the country.

On his Facebook page, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko added that preventive restrictions were being applied in the country.

An air-raid warning was issued across Ukraine on the morning of 1 February.

