Emergency power outages cancelled throughout Ukraine

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 1 February 2025, 11:20
Emergency power outages cancelled throughout Ukraine
After a morning attack and the introduction of emergency power outages, Ukrenergo is cancelling the restrictions.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator

Quote: "Measures to restrict consumption are not applied in any region."

Details: Prior to this announcement, emergency power outages had been introduced in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The restrictions lasted for three hours, from 07:54 to 10:54.

Background:

  • Due to the Russian missile attack on the morning of 1 February, emergency power outages were introduced in seven regions of the country.
  • On his Facebook page, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko added that preventive restrictions were being applied in the country.
  • An air-raid warning was issued across Ukraine on the morning of 1 February.

