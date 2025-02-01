Emergency power outages cancelled throughout Ukraine
Saturday, 1 February 2025, 11:20
After a morning attack and the introduction of emergency power outages, Ukrenergo is cancelling the restrictions.
Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator
Quote: "Measures to restrict consumption are not applied in any region."
Details: Prior to this announcement, emergency power outages had been introduced in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
The restrictions lasted for three hours, from 07:54 to 10:54.
Background:
- Due to the Russian missile attack on the morning of 1 February, emergency power outages were introduced in seven regions of the country.
- On his Facebook page, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko added that preventive restrictions were being applied in the country.
- An air-raid warning was issued across Ukraine on the morning of 1 February.
