Combined Russian attack on Ukraine on 1 February: Ukrainian air defence downs 56 drones, ballistic missile strikes reported

Russian forces launched a combined attack on Ukraine on the night of 31 January-1 February 2025, using various air-to-surface, sea-to-surface and surface-to-surface missiles, as well as Shahed-type loitering munitions and decoy drones. Early reports suggest that Ukrainian air defence units have downed 56 loitering munitions of various types, while a further 61 drones failed to reach their targets. However, ballistic missile strikes have also been reported.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force Command on Telegram

Details: The Air Force reported that air surveillance troops had detected and tracked 165 Russian aerial targets:

7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas: temporarily occupied Crimea and Russia's Voronezh Oblast);

7 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas: temporarily occupied Crimea and Donetsk Oblast);

8 Kh-22/32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft;

8 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers;

10 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles from tactical aircraft (launch area: Russia's Voronezh Oblast);

2 Kh-31P guided missiles (from the Black Sea);

123 Shahed loitering munitions/decoy drones of various types (launch areas: the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chauda in Russian-occupied Crimea).

Ukraine's Air Force reported that based on early reports, 56 Shahed loitering munitions/decoy drones of various types had been shot down, while a further 61 UAVs had failed to reach their targets (disappeared from radar).

Ukrainian air defence units destroyed some of the Russian cruise missiles.

A significant number of missiles failed to reach their targets due to active countermeasures by Ukraine's defence forces. However, some hits were reported, particularly from ballistic missiles. "We are not yet releasing detailed information about the enemy missiles," the Air Force stated.

The Russian aerial attack has been repelled by anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's Air Force and defence forces.

Update: Initially, reports indicated that four Kalibr cruise missiles (launched from carriers in the Black Sea) were among the Russian aerial targets.

However, the Ukrainian Air Force later clarified that the information had been corrected and that no Kalibr missile launches had taken place.

