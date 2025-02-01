Italian Parliament condemns Russian attack on historic centre of Odesa
A group of Italian MPs who are members of the Italy-Ukraine bilateral cooperation group have condemned the Russian attack on Odesa on the night of 31 January – 1 February.
Source: Giorgio Mulé, Chairman of the Italy-Ukraine group, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Giorgio Mulé stressed that Russia's "shocking missile attack" destroyed the historic centre of Odesa and injured people, including children.
Quote from Giorgio Mulé: "Through the Italian Ambassador to Ukraine Carlo Formosa, I expressed to Hennadii Trukhano, the mayor of the city, and Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast, the solidarity and emotional support of the parliamentarians who are members of the Italy-Ukraine bilateral cooperation group in the Chamber of Deputies."
Details: The Chairman of the Italy-Ukraine group stressed that the historic centre of Odesa is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and Italy is participating in a programme aimed at "reconstruction of what Russia continues to deliberately destroy without any respect for the lives of Odesa residents and history."
Background:
- On the evening of 31 January, Russia fired ballistic missiles at the centre of Odesa, damaging about 15 cultural heritage sites.
- The number of people injured in an attack had risen to seven.
- Italy has been supporting Odesa and its reconstruction from the Russian attack since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including the famous Transfiguration Cathedral, which was damaged by a Russian missile strike.
