Italian Parliament condemns Russian attack on historic centre of Odesa

A group of Italian MPs who are members of the Italy-Ukraine bilateral cooperation group have condemned the Russian attack on Odesa on the night of 31 January – 1 February.

Source: Giorgio Mulé, Chairman of the Italy-Ukraine group, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Giorgio Mulé stressed that Russia's "shocking missile attack" destroyed the historic centre of Odesa and injured people, including children.

Quote from Giorgio Mulé: "Through the Italian Ambassador to Ukraine Carlo Formosa, I expressed to Hennadii Trukhano, the mayor of the city, and Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast, the solidarity and emotional support of the parliamentarians who are members of the Italy-Ukraine bilateral cooperation group in the Chamber of Deputies."

Details: The Chairman of the Italy-Ukraine group stressed that the historic centre of Odesa is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and Italy is participating in a programme aimed at "reconstruction of what Russia continues to deliberately destroy without any respect for the lives of Odesa residents and history."

Background:

On the evening of 31 January, Russia fired ballistic missiles at the centre of Odesa, damaging about 15 cultural heritage sites.

The number of people injured in an attack had risen to seven.

Italy has been supporting Odesa and its reconstruction from the Russian attack since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including the famous Transfiguration Cathedral, which was damaged by a Russian missile strike.

