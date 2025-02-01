All Sections
Italian Parliament condemns Russian attack on historic centre of Odesa

Serhiy Sydorenko, Oleh PavliukSaturday, 1 February 2025, 15:39
Italian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

A group of Italian MPs who are members of the Italy-Ukraine bilateral cooperation group have condemned the Russian attack on Odesa on the night of 31 January – 1 February.

Source: Giorgio Mulé, Chairman of the Italy-Ukraine group, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Giorgio Mulé stressed that Russia's "shocking missile attack"  destroyed the historic centre of Odesa and injured people, including children.

Quote from Giorgio Mulé: "Through the Italian Ambassador to Ukraine Carlo Formosa, I expressed to Hennadii Trukhano, the mayor of the city, and Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast, the solidarity and emotional support of the parliamentarians who are members of the Italy-Ukraine bilateral cooperation group in the Chamber of Deputies."

Details: The Chairman of the Italy-Ukraine group stressed that the historic centre of Odesa is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and Italy is participating in a programme aimed at "reconstruction of what Russia continues to deliberately destroy without any respect for the lives of Odesa residents and history."

Background: 

  • On the evening of 31 January, Russia fired ballistic missiles at the centre of Odesa, damaging about 15 cultural heritage sites.
  • The number of people injured in an attack had risen to seven.
  • Italy has been supporting Odesa and its reconstruction from the Russian attack since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including the famous Transfiguration Cathedral, which was damaged by a Russian missile strike.

Support UP or become our patron!

