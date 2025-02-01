All Sections
Company from Ukraine's Zhytomyr exposed for supplying gas boilers to Russia's Defence Ministry

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 1 February 2025, 15:44
Company from Ukraine's Zhytomyr exposed for supplying gas boilers to Russia's Defence Ministry
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has uncovered a scheme in which a company based in the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr supplied gas boilers for the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Source: press service for the SSU

Details: "It has been revealed that the Ukrainian manufacturer has been secretly selling products to Russian companies working with Russian government agencies since May 2022.

Among the main customers of the Ukrainian company was a firm in Kursk that supplied heating systems to military sanatoriums in the aggressor country," the press service said.

The SSU noted that the Zhytomyr-based company initially shipped its products to affiliated companies in the EU and Central Asia. The products were then repackaged under the details of foreign companies, re-exported to a controlled company in Belarus and subsequently sent to Russia.

The company has managed to supply products worth UAH 65 million (roughly US$1.5 million) to Russia since May 2022.

"SSU investigators served the head of the sales department of the Zhytomyr company with a notice of suspicion over aiding the aggressor state.

The offender is in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property," the SSU added.

