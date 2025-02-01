Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast kills 2 people

The Russian UAV attack killed a resident of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on 1 February and a man in the city of Kherson on 31 January.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Oleksandr Prokudin: "The Russians continue their bloody ‘hunt’ against the residents of Kherson Oblast.

The enemy attacked a resident with a drone today in Antonivka. As a result of the explosives dropped, he sustained fatal injuries."

Details: Earlier on Saturday, Prokudin said that he had received information about the death of a man due to a Russian UAV attack on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson on Friday, 31 January.

Quote from Oleksandr Prokudin: "A man, 22, Kherson resident, was fatally injured by a UAV attack at approximately 18:30 [on 31 January]."



