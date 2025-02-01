All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast kills 2 people

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 February 2025, 16:23
Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast kills 2 people
Entrance sign to Kherson Oblast. Photo: Anadolu via Getty Images

The Russian UAV attack killed a resident of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on 1 February and a man in the city of Kherson on 31 January.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Oleksandr Prokudin: "The Russians continue their bloody ‘hunt’ against the residents of Kherson Oblast.

Advertisement:

The enemy attacked a resident with a drone today in Antonivka. As a result of the explosives dropped, he sustained fatal injuries."

Details: Earlier on Saturday, Prokudin said that he had received information about the death of a man due to a Russian UAV attack on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson on Friday, 31 January.

Quote from Oleksandr Prokudin: "A man, 22, Kherson resident, was fatally injured by a UAV attack at approximately 18:30 [on 31 January]." 

Support UP or become our patron!

KhersonKherson Oblastwardrones
Advertisement:
Kyiv should hold elections after "ceasefire", Trump's special Ukraine envoy says
Russian agent from Lviv arrested in Kyiv while plotting attack near security service building – photos
Emergency power outages cancelled throughout Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence responds to Slovak PM's accusation: we have no unit under name of Georgian National Legion
Emergency power outages in effect in seven Ukrainian oblasts
ISW: Russian forces continue their "creeping advances" to please Putin
All News
Kherson
Russians kill man driving tractor in a drone attack on Kherson
Journalists identify Russian officer and officials from Crimea who looted Kherson museums
Russians attack Kherson: man injured
RECENT NEWS
18:27
January Russian strikes on Kyiv leave 5 dead, 7 injured, damage reported in nearly every city district
18:02
Kyiv should hold elections after "ceasefire", Trump's special Ukraine envoy says
17:56
Lithuanian foreign minister rejects idea of restarting Russian gas exports as dangerously misguided
17:38
Odesa Philharmonic concert hall damaged in Russian attack – photos
17:20
updatedRussian attack on residential building in Poltava: 7 people killed, 17 injured – photos, video
16:47
Russian territorial advances in January at lowest level since August 2024, DeepState analysts say
16:30
updatedCombined Russian attack on Ukraine on 1 February: Ukrainian air defence downs 56 drones, ballistic missile strikes reported
16:23
Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast kills 2 people
15:57
Norway confirms its diplomats came under Russian fire in Odesa
15:44
Company from Ukraine's Zhytomyr exposed for supplying gas boilers to Russia's Defence Ministry
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: