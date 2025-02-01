Odesa Philharmonic concert hall damaged in Russian attack – photos

The impact on the building's structure is not yet known. Photo: Odesa Philharmonic Orchestra/Facebook

The Odesa Philharmonic concert hall was damaged in a Russian missile strike on 31 January. The building has been under enhanced protection by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) since 2023.

Source: Odesa Mayor Henadii Trukhanov

Details: Trukhanov remarked that the Philharmonic building is the "most valuable" of the monuments damaged that day.

"The blast wave knocked out the original woodwork of the main entrance and damaged the stained glass windows and interior decoration. Experts will assess the impact on the main structures after conducting a further inspection," he explained.

The aftermath of the attack on Odesa Photo: Odesa Philharmonic Orchestra/Facebook

The National Odesa Philharmonic Orchestra has posted pictures of the damaged premises. The photos show smashed glass and the damaged door of the main entrance to the building.

"Our home for so many years, where thousands of our concerts have taken place! It's broken and heartbreaking," the orchestra wrote.

They added that a concert had been planned for 1 February at the Philharmonic building. Due to the damage, the event has been moved to the Odesa National Music Academy.

The aftermath of the attack on Odesa Photo: Odesa Philharmonic Orchestra/Facebook

The building, formerly the New Merchant Exchange, was built in 1899 and has been home to the Odesa Philharmonic Orchestra since 1946. It was constructed based on a draft design by architect Vikentii Prokhaska, with modifications in the Italian Gothic style by Alexander Bernardazzi.

The wooden ceiling of the Philharmonic auditorium is made of Lebanese cedar, crafted without a single nail, and is gilded and painted. The walls of the auditorium are adorned with panels by Russian artist Nikolai Karazin.

Background:

On the evening of 31 January, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack on the historic centre of Odesa, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The attack has damaged about 15 cultural monuments in the city.

Earlier, the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Museum of Local History was damaged in a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia.

