Lithuanian foreign minister rejects idea of restarting Russian gas exports as dangerously misguided

Oleh PavliukSaturday, 1 February 2025, 17:56
Kęstutis Budrys. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania on Facebook

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has criticised the idea suggesting that resuming Russian gas exports could be used to compel Russia into "peace talks", as presented in several media reports.

Source: Budrys on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Budrys noted that the idea of resuming Russian gas imports to Europe as leverage for "peace talks" regarding Ukraine is "dangerously misguided" and erroneous.

"Europe learned the hard way that Russian gas is more than just a commodity – it’s a geopolitical weapon... Even considering a return to Russian gas imports now would be a historic mistake," he stressed.

The Lithuanian foreign minister stated that Moscow had frequently threatened to cut off energy supplies and followed through on them, and that only Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine compelled Europe to act and stop its reliance on Russian energy.

"Europe must stay on the right course: keep Russian gas out, tighten sanctions on Russia’s energy sector, support Ukraine, and invest in long-term energy security. Anything less would be a step backward," Budrys concluded.

Background: 

  • FT claimed that European officials have begun discussing the idea of resuming gas purchases from Russia as part of a potential settlement of the war in Ukraine.
  • In response to speculation about a potential return to Russian gas purchases, Lithuanian Parliament Speaker Saulius Skvernelis emphasised the importance of learning the lesson that energy can be used as a tool of blackmail.

