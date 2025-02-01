January Russian strikes on Kyiv leave 5 dead, 7 injured, damage reported in nearly every city district

The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Kyiv on 18 January. Stock photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Russian attacks on Kyiv in January resulted in five deaths and seven injuries, with nearly all city districts suffering damage.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy has carried out 13 attacks involving kamikaze drones and 1 missile strike during the month.

Sadly, these attacks resulted in the loss of civilian lives in Kyiv. Throughout the month, Russian strikes and falling wreckage have killed five people and injured seven.

Enemy strikes caused severe damage in almost all districts of the city:

Three cases of damage in the Darnytskyi district;

Two cases of damage in the Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Pecherskyi and Solomianskyi districts;

One case of damage in the Dniprovskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts."

Details: Additionally, Tkachenko noted that in January alone, Kyiv received 940 bomb threat reports, 785 of which occurred in a single day. He described this as yet another attempt to "sow panic and paralyse the city".

Background:

On 1 January, Ihor Zyma and Olesia Sokur, a husband and wife who were both scientists, were killed in a Russian drone attack on Kyiv.

On 18 January, a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv left three people dead and three injured.

