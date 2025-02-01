All Sections
Death toll from Russian strike on Poltava rises to eight, including child – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 February 2025, 22:01
Aftermath of missile attack on Poltava. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The death toll from a Russian attack on an apartment block in the city of Poltava has risen to eight people, including one child.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Quote: "The death toll in Poltava has risen to eight people, including one child.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police have provided aid to 177 people, including 10 children.

Emergency workers are continuing the search and rescue operations."

Previously: Earlier, the State Emergency Service reported that the number of people injured in the Poltava strike had risen to 17, including four children aged 3 months, 2, 8 and 12.

It was previously reported that seven people had been killed in the attack, and no children were mentioned as having been among them.

