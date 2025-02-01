One person killed and another injured in Russian attack on Pokrovsk

A man has been killed and another injured as a result of a Russian bombardment of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, on 1 February.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Vadym Filashkin: "Pokrovsk is under constant fire. One person was killed and one injured.

Russians are constantly attacking the city with all available weapons.

Today, they killed a man, 55, and injured another, 63. The wounded man was taken to hospital."

