One person killed and another injured in Russian attack on Pokrovsk
Saturday, 1 February 2025, 19:59
A man has been killed and another injured as a result of a Russian bombardment of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, on 1 February.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Vadym Filashkin: "Pokrovsk is under constant fire. One person was killed and one injured.
Advertisement:
Russians are constantly attacking the city with all available weapons.
Today, they killed a man, 55, and injured another, 63. The wounded man was taken to hospital."
Support UP or become our patron!