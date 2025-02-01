All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

One person killed and another injured in Russian attack on Pokrovsk

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 February 2025, 19:59
One person killed and another injured in Russian attack on Pokrovsk
Entrance sign to Pokrovsk. Photo: ArmyInform

A man has been killed and another injured as a result of a Russian bombardment of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, on 1 February.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Vadym Filashkin: "Pokrovsk is under constant fire. One person was killed and one injured.

Advertisement:

Russians are constantly attacking the city with all available weapons.

Today, they killed a man, 55, and injured another, 63. The wounded man was taken to hospital."

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Russians strike nursing home in Sudzha, trapping 95 people under rubble – Ukrainian military commandant's office
Pro-Russian organisation trying to set up "rebel movement" uncovered by Ukraine's Security Service – photos
Russian agent from Lviv arrested in Kyiv while plotting attack near security service building – photos
Emergency power outages cancelled throughout Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence responds to Slovak PM's accusation: we have no unit named Georgian National Legion
Emergency power outages in effect in seven Ukrainian oblasts
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian attacks injure 5 people in Donetsk Oblast
Russians engage elite UAV operators on Kurakhove front in Donetsk Oblast
Twelve civilians, including children, injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
22:01
Death toll from Russian strike on Poltava rises to eight, including child – video
20:45
Nursing house bombed by Russians in Kursk Oblast housed civilians preparing for evacuation – General Staff, video
20:35
Zelenskyy: Violation of sanctions must be treated as complicity in war
19:59
One person killed and another injured in Russian attack on Pokrovsk
19:48
Russians strike nursing home in Sudzha, trapping 95 people under rubble – Ukrainian military commandant's office
19:13
Pro-Russian organisation trying to set up "rebel movement" uncovered by Ukraine's Security Service – photos
18:27
January Russian strikes on Kyiv leave 5 dead, 7 injured, damage reported in nearly every city district
18:02
Kyiv should hold elections after "ceasefire", Trump's special Ukraine envoy says
17:56
Lithuanian foreign minister rejects idea of restarting Russian gas exports as dangerously misguided
17:38
Odesa Philharmonic concert hall damaged in Russian attack – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: