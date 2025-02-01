Zelenskyy: Violation of sanctions must be treated as complicity in war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that other countries' failure to comply with sanctions against Russia should be treated as participation in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening address

Details: The President stressed that Russia alone would not have been able to inflict such damage on Ukraine by its attacks, which take place "literally every night".

Advertisement:

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "Every Russian Shahed drone, every Russian missile – these are components made in other countries. One hundred and sixty-five strike units in one Russian night strike – all these Iskanders, Kalibr missiles and other means of killing – mean hundreds or even thousands of components from other countries. European countries, China, and even America.

Without such critical components, Russia will have no ability to destroy the lives of other nations. Therefore, it is critical that sanctions be truly strong and impossible to circumvent under any circumstances.

There must be no ways left to supply Russia with critical components for its defence industry. Any violation of sanctions must be considered complicity in the war, and those who help destroy lives must be held accountable."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!