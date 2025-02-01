All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: Violation of sanctions must be treated as complicity in war

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 February 2025, 20:35
Zelenskyy: Violation of sanctions must be treated as complicity in war
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that other countries' failure to comply with sanctions against Russia should be treated as participation in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening address

Details: The President stressed that Russia alone would not have been able to inflict such damage on Ukraine by its attacks, which take place "literally every night".

Advertisement:

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "Every Russian Shahed drone, every Russian missile – these are components made in other countries. One hundred and sixty-five strike units in one Russian night strike – all these Iskanders, Kalibr missiles and other means of killing – mean hundreds or even thousands of components from other countries. European countries, China, and even America.

Without such critical components, Russia will have no ability to destroy the lives of other nations. Therefore, it is critical that sanctions be truly strong and impossible to circumvent under any circumstances. 

There must be no ways left to supply Russia with critical components for its defence industry. Any violation of sanctions must be considered complicity in the war, and those who help destroy lives must be held accountable."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyysanctionsRussiawar
Advertisement:
Russian attack on nursing home in Sudza: four people killed, four others in serious condition
Foreign Ministry condemns Latvian-based Russian media outlet Meduza's ad featuring Ukrainians
Pro-Russian organisation trying to set up "rebel movement" uncovered by Ukraine's Security Service – photos
Russian agent from Lviv arrested in Kyiv while plotting attack near security service building – photos
Emergency power outages cancelled throughout Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence responds to Slovak PM's accusation: we have no unit named Georgian National Legion
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy on Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: 6 people killed, more pressure on Russia needed – video
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff on supplies for troops – video
Zelenskyy speaks with Lebanon's president, proposes food hub creation
RECENT NEWS
23:05
Death toll from Russian strike on Poltava rises to ten – video, photo
22:55
Zelenskyy compares Russian attack on nursing home in Sudzha to Russia's actions in Chechnya and Syria – video
22:39
Russian attack on nursing home in Sudza: four people killed, four others in serious condition
21:30
Foreign Ministry condemns Latvian-based Russian media outlet Meduza's ad featuring Ukrainians
20:45
Nursing house bombed by Russians in Kursk Oblast housed civilians preparing for evacuation – General Staff, video
20:35
Zelenskyy: Violation of sanctions must be treated as complicity in war
19:59
One person killed and another injured in Russian attack on Pokrovsk
19:48
Russians strike nursing home in Sudzha, trapping 95 people under rubble – Ukrainian military commandant's office
19:13
Pro-Russian organisation trying to set up "rebel movement" uncovered by Ukraine's Security Service – photos
18:27
January Russian strikes on Kyiv leave 5 dead, 7 injured, damage reported in nearly every city district
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: