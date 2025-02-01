All Sections
Zelenskyy compares Russian attack on nursing home in Sudzha to Russia's actions in Chechnya and Syria – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 February 2025, 22:55
Aftermath of the Russian attack on the nursing home in Sudzha. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the Russian attack on a nursing home in the city of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, comparing it to Russia's actions in Chechnya and Syria, as well as in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "This is how Russia wages war – Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, Russian territory, a boarding school with civilians preparing to evacuate. A Russian aerial bomb. They destroyed the building even though dozens of civilians were there.

This is how Russia waged war against Chechnya decades ago. They killed Syrians the same way. Russian bombs destroy Ukrainian homes the same way. And even against their own civilians, the Russian army uses similar tactics.

This is a state devoid of civility. And this is an evil that will not stop on its own. But if we act strongly and decisively, even Russia can be forced to stop. And this must be done to ensure the world is safe from Russian bombs."

Background:

  • Earlier, the press officer of the temporary military commandant's office on Ukraine-controlled territory of the Russian Federation, Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, said that on 1 February, Russian troops struck a nursing home in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, resulting in 95 people being trapped under the rubble.
  • Later, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that during the Russian attack on the nursing home in Sudzha, dozens of local residents were there preparing to evacuate.
  • The General Staff also reported that the Russian attack on the nursing home in Sudzha had killed 4 people, 4 of whom were in serious condition.

