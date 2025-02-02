All Sections
Russian drone attacks on Slobidskyi district in Kharkiv resulted in large-scale fire at civilian firm – photos

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 2 February 2025, 10:20
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: State Emergency Service

Russian forces attacked the Sloboidskyi district of Kharkiv with a drone on the night of 1-2 February. A large-scale fire broke out on the territory of a civilian firm as a result of the attack. Information about casualties is being confirmed.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Syniehubov: "Reports indicate that the enemy attacked the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. At the moment, there is no information about casualties. The data on damage is being confirmed."

Details: Terekhov said the district was struck by the Russian drone. All necessary services have been quickly sent to the scene.

Updated: Later, the State Emergency Service reported that rescue workers are dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack on the civilian firm.

Фото: ДСНС
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv.
Photo: State Emergency Service

Quote from SES: "Last night, the enemy attacked the territory of a civilian firm in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv with a UAV. As a result of the attack, a large-scale fire covering 2,000 square metres broke out in an industrial and warehouse building."

Details: Forty-five firefighters and eight pieces of equipment are involved in the firefighting operation.

Фото: ДСНС
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv.
Photo: State Emergency Service

Background: At 23:54, Suspilne correspondents reported an explosion in Kharkiv.

Support UP or become our patron!

