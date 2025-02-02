All Sections
Russians lose 1,320 soldiers over past day – General Staff

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 2 February 2025, 07:25
Ukrainian tank. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,320 soldiers killed and wounded and 148 pieces of equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 840,360  (+1,320) military personnel;
  • 9,908 (+6) tanks;
  • 20,667 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 22,538 (+45) artillery systems;
  • 1,267 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,050 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 23,793 (+99) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 35,709 (+80) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,729 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

