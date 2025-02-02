Russians lose 1,320 soldiers over past day – General Staff
Sunday, 2 February 2025, 07:25
Russia has lost 1,320 soldiers killed and wounded and 148 pieces of equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 840,360 (+1,320) military personnel;
- 9,908 (+6) tanks;
- 20,667 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;
- 22,538 (+45) artillery systems;
- 1,267 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,050 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 23,793 (+99) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 35,709 (+80) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,729 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!