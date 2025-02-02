Ukrainian forces destroy 40 drones launched by Russia overnight, 13 go off radar
Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 55 drones since the evening of 1 February. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 40 drones, while a further 13 have disappeared from radar.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Quote: "On the night of 1-2 February 2025 (from 21:00 on 1 February), the enemy launched 55 Shahed-type loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types from the following areas: the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
As of 09:00, 40 Shahed loitering munitions and other types of drones are confirmed to have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Odesa oblasts.
A further 13 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects)."
Details: The aerial attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's Air Force and defence forces.
Meanwhile, Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts were affected by the Russian attack.
