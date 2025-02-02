All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian forces destroy 40 drones launched by Russia overnight, 13 go off radar

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 2 February 2025, 09:48
Ukrainian forces destroy 40 drones launched by Russia overnight, 13 go off radar
Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 40 Russian drones overnight. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 55 drones since the evening of 1 February. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 40 drones, while a further 13 have disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "On the night of 1-2 February 2025 (from 21:00 on 1 February), the enemy launched 55 Shahed-type loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types from the following areas: the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Advertisement:

As of 09:00, 40 Shahed loitering munitions and other types of drones are confirmed to have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Odesa oblasts.

A further 13 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects)."

Details: The aerial attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's Air Force and defence forces.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts were affected by the Russian attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Ukraine's Air Forcedrones
Advertisement:
updatedRussian drone attacks on Slobidskyi district in Kharkiv cause large-scale fire at civilian firm – photos
Zelenskyy on NATO membership: Ukraine's 800,000-strong army would be a bonus to the alliance
Zelenskyy says Ukraine's exclusion from talks to end war would be "very dangerous"
Ukrainian Air Force provides evidence of Russian attack on nursing home in Sudzha, Kursk Oblast
Russian attack on nursing home in Sudza: four people killed, four others in serious condition
Foreign Ministry condemns Meduza ad featuring Ukrainians
All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Russians launch ballistic missile attack on historic centre of Odesa: three people injured – photos, videos
Ukrainian Air Force video shows nighttime hunt for Russian drones
37 Russian drones shot down over Ukraine, but some hits reported
RECENT NEWS
11:38
Ukraine will not lose war, we must help it become stronger, NATO secretary general says
10:44
Attack on Poltava: death toll rises to 14, including 2 children
10:37
Russia sends prematurely discharged wounded soldiers into battle – UK intelligence
10:20
updatedRussian drone attacks on Slobidskyi district in Kharkiv cause large-scale fire at civilian firm – photos
10:17
Large-scale fire extinguished in Sumy Oblast after Russian attack – photos, video
09:48
Ukrainian forces destroy 40 drones launched by Russia overnight, 13 go off radar
09:21
Total of 110 combat clashes between Russians and Ukrainians, 40 on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:55
Zelenskyy on NATO membership: Ukraine's 800,000-strong army would be a bonus to the alliance
08:37
Hungary to agree to new EU sanctions against Russia after consultations with Trump
07:25
Russians lose 1,320 soldiers over past day – General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: