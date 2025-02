Firefighters putting out the fire. Photo: State Emergency Service

Firefighters have extinguished a large-scale fire at an infrastructure facility in Sumy Oblast following a Russian attack.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Details: Firefighters managed to put out the blaze despite its rapid spread and intensity.

Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.

