Death toll from Russian strike on Sumy apartment block on 30 January rises to 11

Denys Zhurba, who was injured in a Russian attack on Sumy on 30 January, has died in hospital. The death toll from the bombardment has risen to 11.

Source: Artem Kobzar, acting Mayor of Sumy, on Facebook

Quote: "18-year-old Denys Zhurba, who was injured in the enemy attack on 30 January, has died in hospital."

Background:

On the night of 29-30 January, a Russian drone hit an apartment block in Sumy.

As of the evening of 30 January, nine people were reported dead.

