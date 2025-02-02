All Sections
Death toll from Russian strike on Sumy apartment block on 30 January rises to 11

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 2 February 2025, 12:17
Death toll from Russian strike on Sumy apartment block on 30 January rises to 11
Denys Zhurba. Photo: Artem Kobzar on Facebook

Denys Zhurba, who was injured in a Russian attack on Sumy on 30 January, has died in hospital. The death toll from the bombardment has risen to 11.

Source: Artem Kobzar, acting Mayor of Sumy, on Facebook

Quote: "18-year-old Denys Zhurba, who was injured in the enemy attack on 30 January, has died in hospital."

Background:

