Former Ukrainian commander-in-chief suggested attacking Russia's Belgorod in 2022 to safeguard Kharkiv, general says

Major General Viktor Nazarov, an advisor to former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, has revealed that Zaluzhnyi proposed a military operation in Russia in 2022. The operation was to take place in Belgorod Oblast to deprive Russia of the ability to attack Kharkiv.

Source: Nazarov in an interview with the BBC News Ukrainian

Quote from Nazarov: "By the way, this operation [the Ukrainian operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ed.] isn't unique... How did the idea for this offensive come about? Back when Zaluzhnyi was in office, in December 2022, at one of the meetings I attended at the National Security and Defence Council, we prepared such proposals and I personally participated in them...

I know for sure that Valerii Fedorovych [Zaluzhnyi] himself, at one of the meetings held at the NSDC, outlined these operations that we are actually seeing now. Since this is already happening, I think it's not a secret, we can talk about it...

At that time, the proposal we put forward focused on Belgorod Oblast. These actions were intended to create a serious threat for the enemy. I, however, suggested more decisive objectives."

Details: Nazarov explained that the goal was to encircle or block Belgorod, thereby depriving Russia of the ability to strike Kharkiv and threatening the north-eastern supply route of material resources for the group operating in Donbas.

He added that the plan was to launch an offensive on Russian territory, specifically in the area where the Kursk and Belgorod oblasts meet, with the general direction aimed at Belgorod.

Nazarov noted that these plans were not carried out at the time, and Zaluzhnyi was later dismissed from his position. He added, "I had the impression that no one was interested in them. Then things started to unfold and that's what we witnessed in 2024."

The general considers the Ukrainian operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast a success: "Compared to the 2023 counteroffensive, it adhered to nearly all the principles of military strategy. The element of surprise was effectively utilised. It was kept as secret as possible until the very last day. The enemy was caught off guard, not only tactically but also operationally."

He also believes that the operation has brought significant image benefits to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



