Former French PM chairs parliamentary Ukraine friendship group

Former French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has chaired a parliamentary Ukraine friendship group.

Source: Attal on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Attal noted that it is a great honour for him to chair the parliamentary friendship group between France and Ukraine.

"It's a great honour for me to chair the parliamentary friendship group between France and Ukraine.

The righteous struggle of Ukrainians for freedom against the Russian aggressor is the struggle of the entire French people, of all Europeans. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!" he tweeted.

Honoré de présider désormais le groupe d'amitié parlementaire entre la France et l'Ukraine.



Le juste combat des Ukrainiens pour la liberté, contre l'agresseur russe, est celui de tous les Français, de tous les Européens.



Слава Україні! Героям слава! 🇫🇷🇺🇦🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/zMONVjFzeo
February 1, 2025





Background:

In early September last year, Attal ultimately resigned from the position of prime minister and handed over to his successor, Michel Barnier, after President Macron's lengthy search for a new head of government following the parliamentary elections. Attal, a close associate of Macron, was the youngest prime minister in France's modern history.

After his resignation, he visited Kyiv and pledged to continue supporting Ukraine as a member of the French National Assembly.

