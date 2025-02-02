All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Former French PM chairs parliamentary Ukraine friendship group

Ivanna KostinaSunday, 2 February 2025, 13:44
Former French PM chairs parliamentary Ukraine friendship group
Gabriel Attal. Photo: Getty Images

Former French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has chaired a parliamentary Ukraine friendship group.

Source: Attal on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Attal noted that it is a great honour for him to chair the parliamentary friendship group between France and Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"It's a great honour for me to chair the parliamentary friendship group between France and Ukraine.

The righteous struggle of Ukrainians for freedom against the Russian aggressor is the struggle of the entire French people, of all Europeans. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!" he tweeted.



Background:

  • In early September last year, Attal ultimately resigned from the position of prime minister and handed over to his successor, Michel Barnier, after President Macron's lengthy search for a new head of government following the parliamentary elections.
  • Attal, a close associate of Macron, was the youngest prime minister in France's modern history.
  • After his resignation, he visited Kyiv and pledged to continue supporting Ukraine as a member of the French National Assembly.

Support UP or become our patron!

France
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy on Defence Procurement Agency scandal: defence minister understands that interruptions in army supplies are unacceptable
updatedRussian drone attacks on Slobidskyi district in Kharkiv cause large-scale fire at civilian firm – photos
Zelenskyy on NATO membership: Ukraine's 800,000-strong army would be a bonus to the alliance
Zelenskyy says Ukraine's exclusion from talks to end war would be "very dangerous"
Ukrainian Air Force provides evidence of Russian attack on nursing home in Sudzha, Kursk Oblast
Russian attack on nursing home in Sudza: four people killed, four others in serious condition
All News
France
Macron: War in Ukraine will not end tomorrow or day after tomorrow
France responds to Russia intimidating patrol aircraft
Russia attempts to jam and "illuminate" French military aircraft over the Baltic Sea
RECENT NEWS
15:58
Zelenskyy on Defence Procurement Agency scandal: defence minister understands that interruptions in army supplies are unacceptable
15:32
Russian troops trapped in fire pocket in Velyka Novosilka, says Ukrainian brigade
14:29
Deputy governor of Primorsky Krai, Russia, killed in Kursk Oblast
14:20
Details emerge about victims of Russian attack on Poltava: family of three, nurse and volunteer – photos
14:17
Only Zelenskyy speaks of peace, Putin speaks of war, Spanish foreign minister says
13:44
Former French PM chairs parliamentary Ukraine friendship group
13:07
Former Ukrainian commander-in-chief suggested attacking Russia's Belgorod in 2022 to safeguard Kharkiv, general says
12:17
Death toll from Russian strike on Sumy apartment block on 30 January rises to 11
12:01
Ukrainian forces kill and wound 15,000 Russian troops on Pokrovsk front in January – video
11:38
Ukraine will not lose war, we must help it become stronger, NATO secretary general says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: