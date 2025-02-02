All Sections
Russians drop guided aerial bomb on Kherson city centre: two women injured, one in critical condition – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 February 2025, 19:40
Russian forces dropped a guided aerial bomb (KAB) on a residential area in Kherson city centre on the afternoon of 2 February, injuring two women, one of whom is in critical condition.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At around 16:00, a Russian guided aerial bomb hit the central part of Kherson, striking a residential area.

As of now, two women have been injured in the enemy airstrike.

A 40-year-old woman with blast injuries, a contusion and shrapnel wounds to her back was taken to hospital in moderate condition.

Another victim of Russian airstrike, a 46-year-old Kherson resident, was pulled from under the rubble of a destroyed house. She suffered blast trauma, a concussion and abdominal wounds. She is currently in critical condition in a medical facility."

Background: On 2 February, Russian forces attacked a minibus in Kherson with a drone, injuring five people, including two children.

