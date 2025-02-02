All Sections
Former British MP joins Ukraine's defence forces

Ivanna KostinaSunday, 2 February 2025, 20:14
Former British MP joins Ukraine's defence forces
Photo: Jack Lopresti on X (Twitter)

Jack Lopresti, former British Conservative Party Member of Parliament, who lost his seat in last year's general election, has joined Ukraine's International Legion to support the fight against Russia.

Source: Lopresti in an interview with The Independent, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jack Lopresti, former deputy chair of the Conservative Party and ex-MP for Filton and Bradley Stoke in Gloucestershire, is now based in Kyiv, contributing his expertise to Ukraine’s ongoing war effort.

Lopresti visited Ukraine as a member of parliament and was a vocal supporter of increased aid to help the country defeat Russia. He previously served as a corporal in the British Army Reserve.

After losing his parliamentary seat in July, Lopresti visited Ukraine to assist a charity in November. 

However, he revealed to The Independent that his goal from the outset was to join the International Legion.

Quote: "I did apply to join the legion in November, it took a while to find the best unit to utilise my experience and skills." 

More details: The 55-year-old does not serve in frontline infantry, but rather in support roles such as external relations, weapons procurement, and collaboration with Ukrainian veterans and humanitarian organisations.

"I'm based in Kyiv, but I constantly travel across Ukraine," he stated, adding that he just visited Kharkiv and Poltava.

Quote: "They are not only fighting for their freedom and their right to exist as an independent and sovereign nation, they are also fighting for all of us, in Europe and the rest of the free world. If Putin wins in Ukraine we all know he won't stop there. Dictators have to be defeated, or they never stop." 

Background: At the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Juris Jurass, head of the Latvian Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee and a member of the New Conservative Party, volunteered to defend Ukraine. In August 2024, Russia added him to its wanted list.

