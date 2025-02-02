All Sections
Zelenskyy: Air defence and sufficient number of interceptor missiles are essential for bringing peace closer

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 February 2025, 21:06
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that air defence systems and a sufficient number of interceptor missiles are essential for bringing peace in Ukraine closer.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "That is why Ukraine – and real peace – require guarantees. Guarantees that such evil will be stopped. Reliably. Not just with words or a few documents, but with something that can truly ensure the absence of Russian terror. 

Air defence systems and a sufficient number of interceptor missiles are essential for bringing peace closer. I am grateful to all our partners who are helping us with this and who fully understand what exactly we need. 

Patriots, IRIS-T, all types of necessary air defence systems, the development of drones and investments in weapons production here in Ukraine – all this is what protects the lives of our people and the very idea that peace is possible."

Background: In an interview with the Associated Press published on 2 February, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has defended its independence and is now closer to peace than ever in nearly three years of full-scale war.

