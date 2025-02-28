All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian army attacks medical facility in Kharkiv Oblast

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 28 February 2025, 23:33
Russian army attacks medical facility in Kharkiv Oblast
An air defence mobile group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian army attacked several districts of Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of 28 February.

Source: Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehibov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Syniehubov reported that strikes were recorded in the Kyivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts.

Advertisement:

Terekhov specified that one of the hits was in front of a high-rise building, and the windows had been smashed. 

Later, the mayor explained that the strike had hit a medical facility where people were accommodated in the central part of the city. A fire broke out at the site of the hit.

At 23:50, it was reported that another UAV has striked in the central part of Kharkiv. Residential buildings were damaged. There were also hits in the Kyivskii district near a petrol station.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkivdrones
Advertisement:
US terminates programmes supporting Ukraine's power grid – NBC News
US Senator Graham: Zelenskyy must either resign or send someone we can do business with
CNN reveals what happened between Trump and Zelenskyy after argument
Ukraine and US fail to sign minerals agreement
updatedZelenskyy leaves White House ahead of schedule – video
Zelenskyy shows Trump photos of Ukrainian soldiers before and after Russian captivity
All News
Kharkiv
Russians strike Kharkiv suburbs: casualties reported
Shahed drone hits a high-rise building in Kharkiv: fire breaks out – photos
Russian attack on Kharkiv: 4 hits recorded
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Orbán praises Trump for pursuit of peace during argument at White House
23:33
Russian army attacks medical facility in Kharkiv Oblast
23:12
EU chief diplomat: The free world needs a new leader, and today that became clear
23:03
Russian troops attack Odesa with drones, killing one person
22:43
Scholz and Merz assure Zelenskyy that Ukraine can rely on Germany
22:19
US terminates programmes supporting Ukraine's power grid – NBC News
22:17
US Senator Graham: Zelenskyy must either resign or send someone we can do business with
22:11
European leaders continue to support Ukraine after argument in White House
22:00
Norwegian PM: Trump's claims are deeply baseless
21:48
CNN reveals what happened between Trump and Zelenskyy after argument
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: