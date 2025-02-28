Russian army attacks medical facility in Kharkiv Oblast

An air defence mobile group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian army attacked several districts of Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of 28 February.

Source: Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehibov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Syniehubov reported that strikes were recorded in the Kyivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts.

Terekhov specified that one of the hits was in front of a high-rise building, and the windows had been smashed.

Later, the mayor explained that the strike had hit a medical facility where people were accommodated in the central part of the city. A fire broke out at the site of the hit.

At 23:50, it was reported that another UAV has striked in the central part of Kharkiv. Residential buildings were damaged. There were also hits in the Kyivskii district near a petrol station.

