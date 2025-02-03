UK PM calls for strengthening sanctions against Russia and supporting Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will call for increased economic pressure on Russia and continued support for Ukraine during an informal EU leaders’ summit in Brussels on 3 February.

Source: UK Prime Minister's Office

Details: As the UK Prime Minister's Office stated, Starmer will focus on the need to expand sanctions targeting key sources of funding for Russia’s military machine at the summit. Particular attention will be given to the energy sector and companies involved in missile production in Russia.

Quote: "I’m here to work with our European partners on keeping up the pressure, targeting the energy revenues and the companies supplying his missile factories to crush Putin’s war machine. Because ultimately, alongside our military support, that is what will bring peace closer."

Details: Starmer will emphasise the effectiveness of existing restrictions against the "shadow fleet" and companies involved in transporting Russian energy resources. The UK Prime Minister's Office reiterated that the UK has sanctioned over 100 vessels used for transporting Russian energy.

"The Prime Minister will call on Europe to keep up the pressure on Putin, alongside sustained military support to Ukraine, to put them in the strongest possible position this year," the statement said.

Background:

During the informal European Union summit scheduled to take place on Monday, 3 February, in Brussels, leaders may address statements made by new US President Donald Trump concerning Greenland, along with military support for Ukraine under the current geopolitical circumstances.

On 16 January, Ukraine and the UK signed a historic agreement for a 100-year partnership aimed at deepening security ties and strengthening cooperation for future generations.

The declaration signed alongside the One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement includes provisions on the deployment and maintenance of defence infrastructure in Ukraine, including military bases, logistics depots, reserve military equipment storage facilities and war reserve stockpiles.

