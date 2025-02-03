All Sections
UK PM and German Chancellor discuss strengthening support for Ukraine

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 3 February 2025, 06:14
Keir Starmer and Olaf Scholz. Photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on 2 February. The leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and stressed the importance of strengthening defence production in Europe.

Source: Downing Street Press Office

Details: Starmer stressed the need to ensure that Ukraine is in the strongest possible position in the coming months so that peace can be achieved by force.

Quote: "Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine had underscored the importance of scaling up and coordinating defence production across Europe, the leaders agreed."

Details: Starmer also said that the government's upcoming Strategic Defence Review, to be published later this year, will take into account the experience in Ukraine and the need to respond to Russia's ongoing aggression and hostile activities across Europe.

Background:

  • German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius believes that the German military could take part in guaranteeing the security of the demilitarised zone in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.
  • Recently, Keir Starmer emphasised that London is ready to play its "full part" in a possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, although he does not see such a prospect at the moment.
  • On 22 January, Scholz said that even after the war is over, Ukraine's future needs to be secured, so the allies will soon discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.

