Ukrainian soldiers firing a tank. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,300 soldiers killed and wounded and 48 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 841,660 (+1,300) military personnel;

military personnel; 9,920 (+12) tanks;

tanks; 20,685 (+18) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 22,589 (+51) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,260 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,053 (+3) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

23,911 (+118) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

35,798 (+89) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,731 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being clarified.

