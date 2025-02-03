All Sections
Russia loses 1,300 soldiers over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 3 February 2025, 07:23
Ukrainian soldiers firing a tank. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,300 soldiers killed and wounded and 48 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 841,660  (+1,300) military personnel;
  • 9,920 (+12) tanks;
  • 20,685 (+18) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 22,589 (+51) artillery systems;
  • 1,260 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,053 (+3) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 23,911 (+118) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 35,798 (+89) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,731 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being clarified.

