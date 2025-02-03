Russia loses 1,300 soldiers over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Monday, 3 February 2025, 07:23
Russia has lost 1,300 soldiers killed and wounded and 48 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 841,660 (+1,300) military personnel;
- 9,920 (+12) tanks;
- 20,685 (+18) armoured combat vehicles;
- 22,589 (+51) artillery systems;
- 1,260 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,053 (+3) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 23,911 (+118) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 35,798 (+89) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,731 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being clarified.
