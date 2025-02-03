All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

ISW: Russians develop way to control many UAVs with single device simultaneously

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 3 February 2025, 10:01
ISW: Russians develop way to control many UAVs with single device simultaneously
Drones in the sky. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces are using ground-control systems (GCSs), which can control an unlimited number of UAVs simultaneously with just one remote control, in its war against Ukraine.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Quote: "Russian forces are reportedly using ground control systems (GCSs) that can control ‘swarms’ of drones. The Hermes Design Bureau, a subsidiary of the Kaisant anti-drone systems manufacturer, stated on 31 January that it developed a GCS that can operate a ‘swarm’ of unlimited drones using a single remote control."

Advertisement:

Details: The ISW reported that the Russians were already using this system in the war against Ukraine. It also helps to control drones remotely at different frequencies to bypass electronic warfare. 

Background: On the night of 2-3 February, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 71 UAVs: 38 drones were destroyed, and another 25 disappeared from radar.

Support UP or become our patron!

dronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Armen Sarkisian, suspected organiser of anti-Maidan provocateurs, wounded in explosion in Moscow – video
Emergency power outages introduced in several oblasts of Ukraine
Ukraine's commander-in-chief responds to violence against military enlistment officers: those responsible must be punished
Drones attack Russian energy facilities – videos
Trump: We are in talks with Ukraine and Russia
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian strike on command post in Russia's Kursk Oblast caused dozens of officer casualties
All News
drones
Drones attack Russian energy facilities – videos
Russian attack on bus in Kherson injures five, including two children
Russian drone attacks on Slobidskyi district in Kharkiv cause large-scale fire at civilian firm – photos
RECENT NEWS
11:25
opinionUpcoming elections in Germany will impact support for Ukraine
11:17
Ukraine's Security Service detains man who planned to blow up railway tracks ahead of train in Rivne Oblast
11:02
German pro-Russian political parties not invited to Munich Security Conference
10:51
Armen Sarkisian, suspected organiser of anti-Maidan provocateurs, wounded in explosion in Moscow – video
10:01
ISW: Russians develop way to control many UAVs with single device simultaneously
09:59
Emergency power outages introduced in several oblasts of Ukraine
09:18
Total of 38 Russian drones shot down over Ukraine, 25 disappear from radar
08:58
Ukraine's commander-in-chief responds to violence against military enlistment officers: those responsible must be punished
08:40
Combat clashes total 97 over past day, most of them near Kupiansk and Pokrovsk
07:47
Over 30 detained in Tbilisi during pro-European protests, Georgian opposition leader released – videos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: