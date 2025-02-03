ISW: Russians develop way to control many UAVs with single device simultaneously

Russian forces are using ground-control systems (GCSs), which can control an unlimited number of UAVs simultaneously with just one remote control, in its war against Ukraine.

Quote: "Russian forces are reportedly using ground control systems (GCSs) that can control ‘swarms’ of drones. The Hermes Design Bureau, a subsidiary of the Kaisant anti-drone systems manufacturer, stated on 31 January that it developed a GCS that can operate a ‘swarm’ of unlimited drones using a single remote control."

Details: The ISW reported that the Russians were already using this system in the war against Ukraine. It also helps to control drones remotely at different frequencies to bypass electronic warfare.

Background: On the night of 2-3 February, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 71 UAVs: 38 drones were destroyed, and another 25 disappeared from radar.

