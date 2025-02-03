All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

German pro-Russian political parties not invited to Munich Security Conference

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzMonday, 3 February 2025, 11:02
German pro-Russian political parties not invited to Munich Security Conference
Christoph Heusgen. Stock photo: Getty Images

The organisers of the Munich Security Conference, which will be held on 14-16 February, have not invited representatives of the far-right Alternative for Germany political party and the populist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance party to attend.

Source: European Pravda with reference to German news agency DPA

Details: The annual conference is an independent forum where security policymakers discuss current and future challenges. 

Advertisement:

Participants usually include heads of state, government and international organisations, ministers, MPs and senior defence officials.

Conference chairman Christoph Heusgen said that the Alternative for Germany party and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance do not adhere to the conference's core principle of peace through dialogue.

An example of this was the boycott by members of both parties of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech in the German parliament, the Bundestag, in June.

Advertisement:

"This is the opposite of dialogue, and I don't want anything like this to happen at the conference," said Heusgen.

Background:

  • For a long time, it was a tradition for all parties represented in the Bundestag to be invited to the conference.
  • However, when Heusgen first chaired the conference in 2023, he departed from this practice and did not invite any MPs from Alternative for Germany. 
  • Last year, he also excluded the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance from the list of invitees.
  • The Munich Security Conference has been held in Munich every winter since 1963, with few exceptions.
  • Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will become chairman of the Munich Security Conference in February 2025. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Germany
Advertisement:
Armen Sarkisian, suspected organiser of anti-Maidan provocateurs, killed in explosion in Moscow – video
Far-right Romanian presidential candidate attempts to clarify his remarks on "Romanian lands" in Ukraine
Emergency power outages introduced in several oblasts of Ukraine
Ukraine's commander-in-chief responds to violence against military enlistment officers: those responsible must be punished
Drones attack Russian energy facilities – videos
Trump: We are in talks with Ukraine and Russia
All News
Germany
UK PM and German Chancellor discuss strengthening support for Ukraine
Controversial Meduza ad campaign halted, materials removed, Ukrainian ambassador says
Majority of Germans see Russia as greatest threat to global peace – poll
RECENT NEWS
12:59
Ukraine's Security Service and Special Operations Forces strike power facilities in two Russian oblasts – video
12:54
WSJ: Russia tried to create dollar reserve in Türkiye to circumvent sanctions
12:36
Japanese volunteer Fuminori Tsuchiko's stay in Ukraine extended
12:34
Armen Sarkisian, suspected organiser of anti-Maidan provocateurs, killed in explosion in Moscow – video
12:34
EU chief diplomat says EU must find financial solutions for Ukraine
12:25
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces conduct over 220 deep-strike operations in Russia in six months
11:51
Far-right Romanian presidential candidate attempts to clarify his remarks on "Romanian lands" in Ukraine
11:25
opinionUpcoming elections in Germany will impact support for Ukraine
11:17
Ukraine's Security Service detains man who planned to blow up railway tracks ahead of train in Rivne Oblast
11:02
German pro-Russian political parties not invited to Munich Security Conference
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: