Ukraine's Security Service detains man who planned to blow up railway tracks ahead of train in Rivne Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 3 February 2025, 11:17
Photo: SSU

Ukraine’s Security Service has foiled an attempt to sabotage a railway in Rivne Oblast planned by a 23-year-old unemployed resident of Lviv Oblast on orders from Russian special services.

Source: Ukraine's Security Service (SSU); Prosecutor General’s Office

Quote from Prosecutor General’s Office: "Acting on orders from Russian special services, the man travelled to Sarny, Rivne Oblast, in January 2025, to blow up railway tracks at a key station used for transporting military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, law enforcement intervened and foiled the sabotage attempt."

Details: The SSU reported that the man was caught in the act near the railway tracks while planting explosives beneath the rail bed. He had previously been prosecuted for desecrating the graves of Ukrainian soldiers.  

Investigators determined that Russian special services had recruited him due to his support for Russian ideology and his repeated statements on social media about wanting to move to Russia. The occupiers had planned to detonate the explosives remotely.  

It was also revealed that he had been carrying out another mission – gathering intelligence on military facilities in Lviv Oblast.  

The suspect has been taken into custody and charged with treason and sabotage under martial law. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

