Far-right Romanian presidential candidate attempts to clarify his remarks on "Romanian lands" in Ukraine

Mariya Yemets, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 3 February 2025, 11:51
Far-right Romanian presidential candidate attempts to clarify his remarks on Romanian lands in Ukraine
Călin Georgescu. Photo: Getty Images

Călin Georgescu, a far-right pro-Russian Romanian politician who won the annulled first round of the presidential election, has stated that his comments about the possible annexation of parts of Ukrainian territory were purely theoretical.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Digi24, a 24-hour Romanian TV news channel

Quote: "We must learn from our historical experience. The world is changing now… Back then, speaking of the World War II period, we made a lot of mistakes; we didn’t quite understand how to position ourselves. Greater Romania became Smaller Romania. That’s the reality."

Details: Georgescu explained that his remarks about the division of Ukraine were "an entirely theoretical hypothesis" and labelled politicians who criticised his statements as "narrow-minded".

He also added that "it’s good to be prepared for anything".

Background: 

  • Last week, Georgescu called Ukraine a fictitious state and said that its division between neighbouring states was inevitable.
  • The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty following the statements of Georgescu.

