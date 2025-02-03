Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces conduct over 220 deep-strike operations in Russia in six months

In the six months since their establishment, Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces have carried out more than 220 deep-strike operations targeting Russia.

Source: Hero of Ukraine Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, in an interview with Radio Svoboda

Quote: "When it comes to combat operations, summarising 2024, the approximate figures are as follows: our units have conducted over 220 deep-strike operations against enemy targets on Russian territory. More than 3,500 drones have been launched so far."

Advertisement:

Details: Sukharevskyi reported that the Unmanned Systems Forces' strike drone bombers, as well as the units operating them, demonstrate exceptional effectiveness. For example, in just the past two months, Nemesis units have destroyed over 15 high-value targets, including Russian anti-aircraft missile systems Buk-M3, Tor and others. Notably, a Buk-M3 was struck just two weeks ago at a depth of 57 kilometres, Sukharevskyi noted.

Quote: "This was done with a drone. Just yesterday, our unit effectively hit an enemy tank over 34 kilometres deep using an FPV drone. We are working on systematising various software complexes, developing tactics, and deploying ground-based robotic systems.

We've already begun synchronising and developing operational components for maritime defensive and offensive actions. I believe we will soon move to the practical phase of these activities. So there is a long way to go."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!