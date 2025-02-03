All Sections
Establishment of heritage fund and extension of sanctions: outcomes of Ukraine's "cultural Ramstein"

Anastasiia BolshakovaMonday, 3 February 2025, 14:19
Participants of the international conference in the city of Uzhhorod. Photo: Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine

The city of Uzhhorod hosted the first international conference within the framework of the "cultural Ramstein" on Saturday, 1 February, bringing together 28 delegations from partner countries, representatives of the European Commission, and UNESCO.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications 

Details: The conference focused on the theme "Cooperation for Resilience", during which a declaration on "Enhancing the Resilience of Ukraine’s Cultural Sector" was adopted.

The declaration has been joined by 20 countries, with partner states and international organisations invited to join as well.

The document outlines several areas of focus, including the creation of the Ukrainian Heritage Fund. This institution will oversee the financing and restoration of museums, as well as the preservation of cultural monuments. It remains unclear how the fund will operate and which governmental bodies will be involved.

Additionally, the declaration’s signatories will establish a "Cultural Recovery Platform." The details of this platform’s operation have not been disclosed. In 2022, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy (renamed in September 2024) had already launched a fundraising platform, which is currently inactive. According to web archives, the platform operated from 2022 to 2023.

Partner countries and international organisations will continue enforcing sanctions against Russia for crimes targeting cultural heritage. They also supported the creation of a coalition to combat the illegal trafficking of Ukraine’s cultural assets.

Looking ahead, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, together with partner countries, will prepare for the fourth International Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2025), scheduled to take place on 10–11 July 2025 in Rome.

