All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian tennis player breaks into world's top 50, WTA top rankings remain unchanged

Monday, 3 February 2025, 15:58
Ukrainian tennis player breaks into world's top 50, WTA top rankings remain unchanged
Dayana Yastremska. Photo: Getty Images

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) updated its official rankings on Monday, 3 February.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: There were no changes in the top ten, as all leading players rested last week following the Australian Open. "Neutral" Belarusian athlete Aryna Sabalenka continues to lead the rankings, with Poland’s Iga Swiatek trailing by less than 200 points.

Advertisement:

Marta Kostyuk remains Ukraine’s top-ranked player, holding her 22nd position. Elina Svitolina climbed one spot and is now directly behind Kostyuk.

Anhelina Kalinina dropped one position, while Dayana Yastremska made a significant leap of 22 places after reaching the final in Linz, breaking into the top 50 this week.

Julia Starodubtseva and Katarina Zavatska made slight progress in their rankings, while Anastasiia Sobolieva fell by three positions.

Advertisement:

Background: Anhelina Kalinina and Daria Snigur are set to compete this week in the main draw of the WTA 250 tournament in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Support UP or become our patron!

sport
Advertisement:
"I miss his fried potatoes, and his laugh": five couples separated by Russian captivity
Reuters: Biden administration delayed arms supplies to Ukraine in 2024
Ukraine's Armed Forces begin transition to corps structure
Armen Sarkisian, suspected organiser of anti-Maidan provocateurs, killed in explosion in Moscow – video
Far-right Romanian presidential candidate attempts to clarify his remarks on "Romanian lands" in Ukraine
Emergency power outages introduced in several oblasts of Ukraine
All News
sport
Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete Lavreniuk wins bronze at European Junior Championships
Ukraine shows best result of season in women's relay at Biathlon World Cup
Ukrainian esports team NAVI reaches semifinals of prestigious Counter-Strike 2 tournament
RECENT NEWS
18:10
Anton Spitsyn, commander of Ukrainian National Guard's Hostrі Kartuzy battle group, killed in action
17:08
Latvia hands over 100 FPV drones to Ukraine's defence forces
17:04
"I miss his fried potatoes, and his laugh": five couples separated by Russian captivity
16:49
Reuters: Biden administration delayed arms supplies to Ukraine in 2024
16:42
Ukraine's Security Service hits Russian radar system and equipment – video
16:41
EXPLAINERWhy PACE changes trends toward Ukraine and how the Council of Europe can help
16:05
Poland's deputy minister of defence arrives in Kyiv
15:58
Ukrainian tennis player breaks into world's top 50, WTA top rankings remain unchanged
15:54
Polish President says Poland will continue to support Ukraine, but it is "not necessary" to deploy troops
15:30
Nearly 63,000 people are missing in Ukraine due to the war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: