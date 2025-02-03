Ukrainian tennis player breaks into world's top 50, WTA top rankings remain unchanged

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) updated its official rankings on Monday, 3 February.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: There were no changes in the top ten, as all leading players rested last week following the Australian Open. "Neutral" Belarusian athlete Aryna Sabalenka continues to lead the rankings, with Poland’s Iga Swiatek trailing by less than 200 points.

Advertisement:

Marta Kostyuk remains Ukraine’s top-ranked player, holding her 22nd position. Elina Svitolina climbed one spot and is now directly behind Kostyuk.

Anhelina Kalinina dropped one position, while Dayana Yastremska made a significant leap of 22 places after reaching the final in Linz, breaking into the top 50 this week.

Julia Starodubtseva and Katarina Zavatska made slight progress in their rankings, while Anastasiia Sobolieva fell by three positions.

Advertisement:

Background: Anhelina Kalinina and Daria Snigur are set to compete this week in the main draw of the WTA 250 tournament in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Support UP or become our patron!