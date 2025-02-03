All Sections
Ukrainian authorities confirm identity of Ukrainian fighter in photo with severed head

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 3 February 2025, 14:43
Artur Dobroserdov, Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances. Photo: Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Ministry

The Ukrainian authorities have preliminarily identified the Ukrainian serviceman whose severed head is circulating online. The police will be conducting an investigation.

Source: Artur Dobroserdov, Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, on Telegram

Details: Photographs from Russian information sources, showing the severed head of a Ukrainian serviceman, are circulating online.

Dobroserdov reports that the identity of the killed man has been preliminarily established through measures taken by the department staff (the Secretariat of the Commissioner).

The Ukrainian National Police has been informed and will contact the serviceman's family, conducting the necessary investigations to clarify the circumstances of the incident, locate the body, and gather other relevant details.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has also been notified about this serious violation of international humanitarian law by the aggressor state.

Quote from Dobroserdov: "We urge everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information and to rely solely on official sources.

To ensure the aggressor state's accountability, every war crime is carefully documented, and the relevant information is being submitted to international legal institutions."

Background:

  • Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada (Parliamentary) Commissioner for Human Rights, said that by December 2024, 177 cases of Ukrainian prisoners of war being executed had been confirmed over the three years of full-scale war. This trend has significantly worsened, with 109 executions officially confirmed in 2024 alone.
  • In August 2024, a photo emerged online showing the body of a Ukrainian prisoner, reportedly mutilated by Russian forces, with his head and limbs severed. At that time, Lubinets appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross, the United Nations, and Ukrainian law enforcement authorities.
  • In April 2023, a video surfaced online showing the brutal murder of a Ukrainian prisoner. The footage captured a Russian soldier using a knife to decapitate a Ukrainian defender, who was still alive at the time.

prisonerswar crimesRussiahuman rights
