Estonia and Ukraine to explore railway protection options

Changing the railway tracks from the Russian standard to the European standard will be a challenge for Ukraine and will require tens of billions of euros.

Source: Vladimir Svet, Estonian Minister of Infrastructure, in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote: "This is another challenge for Ukraine because changing the track width would require tens of billions of euros. It’s unrealistic. I believe we’ll need to think together about how to make this process efficient, how to maintain equipment, and how to protect the railway from potential enemy use."

Advertisement:

Details: Svet added that Estonia also faces issues with different railway tracks, currently using the Russian standard of 1,520 millimetres while simultaneously constructing the modern Rail Baltica from Tallinn to Poland.

Svet explained that the Baltic countries and Finland are not actually changing the existing railway tracks but rather building new tracks according to the European standards and considering ways to prevent the railway from being used by an enemy.

Background: The reconstruction of the railway section of the Polish State Border – Mostyska II – Sknyliv (Lviv) has been postponed to 2026.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!