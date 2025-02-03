All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Drone entering from Ukraine violates Moldova's airspace

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 3 February 2025, 14:56
Drone entering from Ukraine violates Moldova's airspace
Stock photo: Getty Images

Moldova’s Defence Ministry has reported that an unidentified drone violated the country's airspace after crossing from Ukraine on 3 February.

Source: European Pravda, citing the ministry’s statement on 3 February

Details: The report states that the unauthorised flight was detected and tracked by the airspace monitoring systems of the National Army. 

Advertisement:

The airspace violation occurred between 00:30 and 00:45, with the drone following this flight path: Pavlivka (Ukraine) – Carmanova – Maiac – Grigoriopol. Afterward, the drone left Moldova's airspace along the same route.  

The ministry did not provide additional details regarding the type of drone or its owner.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Russian drones have repeatedly fallen on Moldovan territory since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.
  • Moldova's airspace has also been violated by missiles, which has been condemned by the Moldovan authorities.

Support UP or become our patron!

dronesMoldovaUkraine
Advertisement:
"I miss his fried potatoes, and his laugh": five couples separated by Russian captivity
Ukraine's Armed Forces begin transition to corps structure
Armen Sarkisian, suspected organiser of anti-Maidan provocateurs, killed in explosion in Moscow – video
Far-right Romanian presidential candidate attempts to clarify his remarks on "Romanian lands" in Ukraine
Emergency power outages introduced in several oblasts of Ukraine
Ukraine's commander-in-chief responds to violence against military enlistment officers: those responsible must be punished
All News
drones
Ukraine's Security Service and Special Operations Forces strike power facilities in two Russian oblasts – video
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces conduct over 220 deep-strike operations in Russia in six months
ISW: Russians develop way to control many UAVs with single device simultaneously
RECENT NEWS
17:08
Latvia hands over 100 FPV drones to Ukraine's defence forces
17:04
"I miss his fried potatoes, and his laugh": five couples separated by Russian captivity
16:41
EXPLAINERWhy PACE changes trends toward Ukraine and how the Council of Europe can help
16:05
Poland's deputy minister of defence arrives in Kyiv
15:58
Ukrainian tennis player breaks into world's top 50, WTA top rankings remain unchanged
15:54
Polish President says Poland will continue to support Ukraine, but it is "not necessary" to deploy troops
15:30
Nearly 63,000 people are missing in Ukraine due to the war
15:02
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves 10 combat helmet models for Armed Forces and State Special Transport Service – photo
14:56
Drone entering from Ukraine violates Moldova's airspace
14:48
Estonia and Ukraine to explore railway protection options
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: