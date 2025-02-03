Drone entering from Ukraine violates Moldova's airspace

Moldova’s Defence Ministry has reported that an unidentified drone violated the country's airspace after crossing from Ukraine on 3 February.

Source: European Pravda, citing the ministry’s statement on 3 February

Details: The report states that the unauthorised flight was detected and tracked by the airspace monitoring systems of the National Army.

The airspace violation occurred between 00:30 and 00:45, with the drone following this flight path: Pavlivka (Ukraine) – Carmanova – Maiac – Grigoriopol. Afterward, the drone left Moldova's airspace along the same route.

The ministry did not provide additional details regarding the type of drone or its owner.

Background:

Russian drones have repeatedly fallen on Moldovan territory since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Moldova's airspace has also been violated by missiles, which has been condemned by the Moldovan authorities.

