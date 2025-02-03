All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves 10 combat helmet models for Armed Forces and State Special Transport Service – photo

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 3 February 2025, 15:02
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves 10 combat helmet models for Armed Forces and State Special Transport Service – photo
The helmets. Photo: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has approved 10 models of combat ballistic helmets for use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service. All helmets meet the highest global standards and offer Class 1 protection.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Details: Hlib Kanievskyi, Director of the Procurement Policy Department at the Ministry of Defence, said that the military received over 168,000 helmets worth UAH 1.2 billion (US$29.27 million) in 2024 under the state budget programme. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "Clearly defined standard models of personal protective equipment, such as helmets, ensure high quality, fast logistics, and foster competitive procurement among Ukrainian manufacturers."

Details: The approved standardised models include:

  • 6 full-size helmets;
  • 4 high-cut helmets.

These helmets were developed by 8 Ukrainian manufacturers and 2 companies from Bulgaria. Additionally, two foreign manufacturers, whose products successfully passed military (field) trials, are currently undergoing laboratory tests to achieve standardised model status.

Advertisement:
 
The helmets
Photo: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Additionally, technical specifications have been developed for three types of covers:

  • full-size helmet covers,
  • high-cut helmet covers,
  • winter (camouflage) covers.

Defence Ministry also highlighted that all combat helmets can be equipped with modern mounting systems, including:

  • attachments for thermal imagers or night vision devices,
  • side rails for flashlights or headphones.

Support UP or become our patron!

Ministry of Defence
Advertisement:
"I miss his fried potatoes, and his laugh": five couples separated by Russian captivity
Reuters: Biden administration delayed arms supplies to Ukraine in 2024
Ukraine's Armed Forces begin transition to corps structure
Armen Sarkisian, suspected organiser of anti-Maidan provocateurs, killed in explosion in Moscow – video
Far-right Romanian presidential candidate attempts to clarify his remarks on "Romanian lands" in Ukraine
Emergency power outages introduced in several oblasts of Ukraine
All News
Ministry of Defence
Zelenskyy on Defence Procurement Agency scandal: defence minister understands that interruptions in army supplies are unacceptable
Ukrainian Defence Ministry says there are no disruptions in arms supplies to Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves use of new Hromylo drone
RECENT NEWS
18:10
Anton Spitsyn, commander of Ukrainian National Guard's Hostrі Kartuzy battle group, killed in action
17:08
Latvia hands over 100 FPV drones to Ukraine's defence forces
17:04
"I miss his fried potatoes, and his laugh": five couples separated by Russian captivity
16:49
Reuters: Biden administration delayed arms supplies to Ukraine in 2024
16:42
Ukraine's Security Service hits Russian radar system and equipment – video
16:41
EXPLAINERWhy PACE changes trends toward Ukraine and how the Council of Europe can help
16:05
Poland's deputy minister of defence arrives in Kyiv
15:58
Ukrainian tennis player breaks into world's top 50, WTA top rankings remain unchanged
15:54
Polish President says Poland will continue to support Ukraine, but it is "not necessary" to deploy troops
15:30
Nearly 63,000 people are missing in Ukraine due to the war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: