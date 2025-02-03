Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves 10 combat helmet models for Armed Forces and State Special Transport Service – photo

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has approved 10 models of combat ballistic helmets for use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service. All helmets meet the highest global standards and offer Class 1 protection.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Details: Hlib Kanievskyi, Director of the Procurement Policy Department at the Ministry of Defence, said that the military received over 168,000 helmets worth UAH 1.2 billion (US$29.27 million) in 2024 under the state budget programme.

Quote: "Clearly defined standard models of personal protective equipment, such as helmets, ensure high quality, fast logistics, and foster competitive procurement among Ukrainian manufacturers."

Details: The approved standardised models include:

6 full-size helmets;

4 high-cut helmets.

These helmets were developed by 8 Ukrainian manufacturers and 2 companies from Bulgaria. Additionally, two foreign manufacturers, whose products successfully passed military (field) trials, are currently undergoing laboratory tests to achieve standardised model status.

The helmets Photo: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Additionally, technical specifications have been developed for three types of covers:

full-size helmet covers,

high-cut helmet covers,

winter (camouflage) covers.

Defence Ministry also highlighted that all combat helmets can be equipped with modern mounting systems, including:

attachments for thermal imagers or night vision devices,

side rails for flashlights or headphones.

