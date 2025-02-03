Poland's deputy minister of defence arrives in Kyiv

Cezary Tomczyk arrives in Kyiv. Photo: Ministry of Defence of Poland on X (Twitter)

Cezary Tomczyk, Deputy Minister of National Defence of Poland, arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit on Monday, 3 February.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Poland on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tomczyk plans to meet with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities and the defence industry in Kyiv.

Accompanied by the leadership of the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) and its member companies, Tomczyk will also discuss strengthening mutual cooperation with Ukraine.

Background:

In November 2024, Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz accused Ukrainians of forgetting about "how much Poland has done and how much it has helped Ukraine" and levelled additional accusations against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On 9 January, Kosiniak-Kamysz announced that Warsaw was preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine.

