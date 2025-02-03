All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service hits Russian radar system and equipment – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 3 February 2025, 16:42
The scene of the strike. Photo: Screenshot

Soldiers from the Ukrainian Security Service's Special Group Alpha have hit a rare radar station for the Russian Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system, along with a range of other Russian equipment.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Over the past week, the Ukrainian special service has used attack drones and other military equipment to target Russian forces in various frontline areas, and they have taken out:

  • 8 tanks;
  • 26 armoured combat vehicles;
  • 16 artillery systems;
  • 1 air defence system;
  • 126 vehicles;
  •  4 UAVs and 32 communication antennas;
  • 145 fortifications and firing positions;
  • 1 ammunition depot;
  • 265 military personnel.

The soldiers from Special Group Alpha have released video footage of their effective combat work.

