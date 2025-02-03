Ukraine's Security Service hits Russian radar system and equipment – video
Monday, 3 February 2025, 16:42
Soldiers from the Ukrainian Security Service's Special Group Alpha have hit a rare radar station for the Russian Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system, along with a range of other Russian equipment.
Source: Security Service of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Over the past week, the Ukrainian special service has used attack drones and other military equipment to target Russian forces in various frontline areas, and they have taken out:
- 8 tanks;
- 26 armoured combat vehicles;
- 16 artillery systems;
- 1 air defence system;
- 126 vehicles;
- 4 UAVs and 32 communication antennas;
- 145 fortifications and firing positions;
- 1 ammunition depot;
- 265 military personnel.
The soldiers from Special Group Alpha have released video footage of their effective combat work.
