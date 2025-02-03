Anton Spitsyn, commander of Ukrainian National Guard's Hostrі Kartuzy battle group, killed in action

Anton Spitsyn, commander and co-founder of the Hostry Kartuzy (Peaky Blinders) Combat Group of the 2nd Separate Detachment of the Omega Special Forces Centre of the National Guard, has died of wounds sustained during a combat mission.

Source: Omega Special Forces Centre of the Ukrainian National Guard on Facebook

Quote: "Today, the heart of Officer Anton Spitsyn, commander of a combat group of the 2nd Separate Detachment of the Omega Special Forces Centre, stopped.

Advertisement:

He fought from the first days of the full-scale invasion. While performing a combat mission, the Special Forces officer was wounded. Doctors fought for his life, but failed to save the Hero."

Details: 34-year-old Anton Spitsyn was born and raised in Kharkiv Oblast. Before the full-scale invasion, he had his own construction business and was engaged in charitable activities – he taught English to orphans for free and renovated a children's psychoneurological sanatorium at his own expense.

Support UP or become our patron!