All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Anton Spitsyn, commander of Ukrainian National Guard's Hostrі Kartuzy battle group, killed in action

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 3 February 2025, 18:10
Anton Spitsyn, commander of Ukrainian National Guard's Hostrі Kartuzy battle group, killed in action
Anton Spitsyn. Photo: Facebook

Anton Spitsyn, commander and co-founder of the Hostry Kartuzy (Peaky Blinders) Combat Group of the 2nd Separate Detachment of the Omega Special Forces Centre of the National Guard, has died of wounds sustained during a combat mission.

Source: Omega Special Forces Centre of the Ukrainian National Guard on Facebook

Quote: "Today, the heart of Officer Anton Spitsyn, commander of a combat group of the 2nd Separate Detachment of the Omega Special Forces Centre, stopped.

Advertisement:

He fought from the first days of the full-scale invasion. While performing a combat mission, the Special Forces officer was wounded. Doctors fought for his life, but failed to save the Hero."

Details: 34-year-old Anton Spitsyn was born and raised in Kharkiv Oblast. Before the full-scale invasion, he had his own construction business and was engaged in charitable activities – he taught English to orphans for free and renovated a children's psychoneurological sanatorium at his own expense.

Support UP or become our patron!

National GuardwarCasualties
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry demands investigation into deadly beating of Ukrainian citizen in Slovakia
"I miss his fried potatoes, and his laugh": five couples separated by Russian captivity
Reuters: Biden administration delayed arms supplies to Ukraine in 2024
Ukraine's Armed Forces begin transition to corps structure
Armen Sarkisian, suspected organiser of anti-Maidan provocateurs, killed in explosion in Moscow – video
Far-right Romanian presidential candidate attempts to clarify his remarks on "Romanian lands" in Ukraine
All News
National Guard
Russians engage elite UAV operators on Kurakhove front in Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine's National Guard and National Police receive nearly 100 vehicles from Germany – video
Russians shift to flanking attacks on Pokrovsk after frontal assaults fail – Ukraine's National Guard
RECENT NEWS
19:09
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry demands investigation into deadly beating of Ukrainian citizen in Slovakia
18:58
European Commission will give €3 million to support journalists exiled from Russia and Belarus
18:10
Anton Spitsyn, commander of Ukrainian National Guard's Hostrі Kartuzy battle group, killed in action
17:08
Latvia hands over 100 FPV drones to Ukraine's defence forces
17:04
"I miss his fried potatoes, and his laugh": five couples separated by Russian captivity
16:49
Reuters: Biden administration delayed arms supplies to Ukraine in 2024
16:42
Ukraine's Security Service hits Russian radar system and equipment – video
16:41
EXPLAINERWhy PACE changes trends toward Ukraine and how the Council of Europe can help
16:05
Poland's deputy minister of defence arrives in Kyiv
15:58
Ukrainian tennis player breaks into world's top 50, WTA top rankings remain unchanged
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: