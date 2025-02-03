Ukraine's Foreign Ministry demands investigation into fatal beating of Ukrainian citizen in Slovakia

Ukraine has contacted Slovak law enforcement following reports of the death of a Ukrainian man in Slovakia after he was beaten while in police custody.

Source: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Slovak media outlets reported last week that a Ukrainian man named Liubomyr had been assaulted.

According to the TA3 TV channel, Liubomyr was caught shoplifting on 30 January, after which Bratislava police became involved. He reportedly died in hospital the next day due to injuries sustained during his detention.

An investigation was launched after an emergency medical doctor who treated Liubomyr raised concerns that he had been beaten by police special forces, TA3 stated.

The Slovak news portal Aktuality reported that the conflict may have been linked to the fact that Liubomyr was homeless.

Slovak police are currently considering several lines of enquiry.

"A criminal case has been opened on charges of murder. Procedural actions are ongoing, and therefore we cannot provide any further information at this time," said Andrea Dobiasova, a representative of the investigation.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha expressed his shock over the incident on 3 February, describing the tragic death of a Ukrainian citizen in Bratislava as deeply troubling.

Quote: "We cannot exclude ethnic hatred as one of the reasons for this crime. Under my directions, our embassy has already contacted the Slovak police and ombudsman."

The minister stressed that Kyiv is demanding "an impartial investigation and accountability" for those responsible.

Background: In October 2024, a 48-year-old Ukrainian citizen was killed during a police operation in Poland.

