Russians attack 11 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring person

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 4 February 2025, 02:48
The aftermath of Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russia has bombarded the border area of Sumy Oblast 99 times over the course of the past day, injuring a person and causing destruction. 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Quote from Sumy Oblast Military Administration: "A total of 162 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novhorodske were under attacks." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Russia bombarded the Krasnopillia hromada with mortars and FPV drones, as well as dropped explosive devices from a UAV (33 explosions).

The Velyka Pysarivka hromada was attacked with explosive devices dropped from UAVs, suffered a mortar attack, an artillery shelling and FPV-drone attacks (27 explosions). 

The Russians dropped explosive devices on the Bilopillia hromada from UAVs and attacked the hromada with mortars (23 explosions). 

Eighteen mines were dropped on the Nova Sloboda hromada.

Russia attacked the Yunakivka hromada with multiple-launch rocket systems and launched guided aerial bombs (five explosions). 

An FPV-drone attack was recorded in the Seredyna-Buda hromada, as well as a mortar attack and explosive devices were dropped from UAVs on the hromada (23 explosions). A civilian was injured due to the attacks. A house and an administrative building suffered damage. 

The Esman hromada was hit by an FPV drone, suffered mortar attacks and explosive devices were dropped from UAVs on the hromada (13 explosions). 

Russia dropped explosive devices from UAVs on the Khotin and Znob-Novhorodsk hromadas (three explosions). 

The Myropillia hromada suffered a guided aerial bomb attack (four explosions). Two houses and a non-residential building were damaged as a result of the attack. 

The Russians dropped eight mines on the Shalyhyne hromada. 

Sumy Oblast
