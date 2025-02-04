Russia loses 1,270 soldiers and 66 artillery systems over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Russia has lost 1,270 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 842,930.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 842,930 (+1,270) military personnel;

military personnel; 9,938 (+18) tanks;

tanks; 20,709 (+24) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 22,655 (+66) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,269 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,053 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

24,003 (+92) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

35,921 (+123) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,733 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being clarified.

