Russia loses 1,270 soldiers and 66 artillery systems over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 4 February 2025, 07:41
Fire being launched. Photo: Getty Images

Russia has lost 1,270 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 842,930.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 842,930  (+1,270) military personnel;
  • 9,938 (+18) tanks;
  • 20,709 (+24) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 22,655 (+66) artillery systems;
  • 1,269 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,053 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 24,003 (+92) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 35,921 (+123) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,733 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being clarified.

