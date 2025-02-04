Russia loses 1,270 soldiers and 66 artillery systems over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Tuesday, 4 February 2025, 07:41
Russia has lost 1,270 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 842,930.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 842,930 (+1,270) military personnel;
- 9,938 (+18) tanks;
- 20,709 (+24) armoured combat vehicles;
- 22,655 (+66) artillery systems;
- 1,269 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,053 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 24,003 (+92) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 35,921 (+123) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,733 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being clarified.
Support UP or become our patron!